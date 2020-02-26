Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.86 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $310,545.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00680086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,389,788 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

