Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 1.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 122,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,772,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 977,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.