Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 30th total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.38. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,289. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $125.26 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.18.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

