Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Electra has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. Electra has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $2,667.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,524,208,045 coins and its circulating supply is 28,657,051,492 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, CoinBene and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

