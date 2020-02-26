Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 30th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELMD traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,332. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

