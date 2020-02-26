Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 2,964,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

