Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Element Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

