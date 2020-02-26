Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is Blackhill Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 3.0% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of LLY opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $23,313,665.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,026,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,453,919.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

