Elrond Market Capitalization Reaches $15.07 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $3.00 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

