Elsas Andrea Van Sells 6,823 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $23,948.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,668.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elsas Andrea Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 850,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

ADRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

