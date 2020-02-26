Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Cap of $41,990.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. Elysian has a total market cap of $41,990.00 and $2.18 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 62.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange, BitForex, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

