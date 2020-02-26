Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. 2,733,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 114,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Embraer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

