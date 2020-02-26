Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the January 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EMCF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.48. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Emclaire Financial makes up 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Emclaire Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

