Emera’s (EMRAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of EMRAF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291. Emera has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

