Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $90,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

