Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the January 30th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.