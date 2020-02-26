Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Update

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the January 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emmis Communications stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.28% of Emmis Communications worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emmis Communications stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 9,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Emmis Communications has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 85.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMMS. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Emmis Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

