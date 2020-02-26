Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Short Interest Update

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the January 30th total of 65,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Encana alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECA. Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

NYSE ECA traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Encana has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.