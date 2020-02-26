Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Encore Capital Group worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of ECPG stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 1,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,059. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

