Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 65,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

