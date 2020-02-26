Energycoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $161,081.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022261 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

