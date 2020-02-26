Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 28,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,249. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

