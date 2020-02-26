Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 195,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,589. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

