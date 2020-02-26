Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 30th total of 872,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ENSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,561. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

