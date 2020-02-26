Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Down 34.2% in February

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 30th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 1,074,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

