Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 30th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entera Bio stock. Knoll Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 266.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,823 shares during the period. Entera Bio comprises 2.7% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Knoll Capital Management LP owned about 15.24% of Entera Bio worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

