Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Acquires 208,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $1,306,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 9,525,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,326. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,792,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,619,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

