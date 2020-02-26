EOS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.71 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00040150 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Bibox and BigONE. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $5.71 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,151,026 coins and its circulating supply is 920,451,014 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, BigONE, Fatbtc, Ovis, Exmo, Bitbns, Rfinex, LBank, Livecoin, YoBit, BitMart, ChaoEX, CPDAX, BtcTrade.im, TOPBTC, IDCM, COSS, Kraken, Upbit, Hotbit, Tidex, QBTC, C2CX, Coinbe, HitBTC, Kucoin, Poloniex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, DOBI trade, IDAX, Koinex, CoinBene, WazirX, Cobinhood, OEX, Exrates, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Bibox, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Bilaxy, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Tidebit, Neraex, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Coinone, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Mercatox, Coinrail, Kuna, Coindeal, CoinTiger, BitFlip, Zebpay, Bit-Z, ABCC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

