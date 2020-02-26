EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. 137,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,043. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.