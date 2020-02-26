Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $28,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.85. 27,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $417.25 and a 12 month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

