Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Equinix worth $168,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.82. 19,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,135. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.70. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $417.25 and a 1 year high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,605 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

