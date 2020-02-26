Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

EQB stock traded down C$4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$92.90. The company had a trading volume of 145,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$64.00 and a 1 year high of C$121.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$242,385. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$337,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,112,259.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,064.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

