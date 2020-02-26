Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eventbrite Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of EB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 59.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,186,477 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 671,167 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 465,194 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $6,124,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

