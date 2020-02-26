Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Natural Foods Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.