Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 26th (AF, AVG, BUR, CS, FME, GXI, JET, KAZ, LLOY, LNSX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 26th:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Air France KLM SA alerts:

Avingtrans (LON:AVG) had its target price increased by FinnCap from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,164 ($15.31) to GBX 1,094 ($14.39). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €30.50 ($35.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €59.10 ($68.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 685 ($9.01). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($302.33) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northgate (LON:NTG) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 105 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.