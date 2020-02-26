Eric A. Kaye Acquires 14,020 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ORCC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 762,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $8,005,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

