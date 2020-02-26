Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 168.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,078. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

