Espers Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Espers has a total market cap of $385,324.00 and $35.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00953369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00205609 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00328485 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

