Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 to $1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.58 EPS.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 1,355,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,966. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

