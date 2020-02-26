Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 21,190 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.80% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 118.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $388.73 million, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.81. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Avid Bioservices’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

