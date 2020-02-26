Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock opened at $1,388.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $977.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,468.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

