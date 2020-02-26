Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $799.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.37 and a 200-day moving average of $387.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.35.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,955,429. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.