Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 8,058 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,086 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.48% of CryoPort worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CryoPort by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CryoPort by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CryoPort by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,198 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CryoPort by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 244,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. CryoPort Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.