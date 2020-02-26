Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 9,943 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,607.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $256,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,668. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.