Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.75.

REGN stock opened at $442.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $457.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,524 shares of company stock valued at $28,434,313 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.