Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

