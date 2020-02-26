Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Chegg worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,385,426.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,017 shares of company stock worth $29,659,489 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

