Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.66% of Energy Recovery worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $572.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,923 shares of company stock worth $1,926,568. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

