Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,029 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Codexis worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 516,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Codexis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,537 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.28. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

