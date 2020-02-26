Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

